Air India finalises order for 290 airplanes with Boeing— Largest in South Asia

Jun 20, 2023

This deal marks a significant milestone for both companies as the purchase stands as the largest order ever placed in South Asia, Boeing said in a statement.

Indian air carrier, Air India, finalised its order for a substantial fleet of up to 290 Boeing jets from the Virginia-headquartered company on Tuesday (June 20).

This deal marks a significant milestone for both companies as the purchase stands as the largest order ever placed in South Asia, Boeing said in a statement.
Boeing Airplanes, via a tweet, said, “Congratulations, Air India on finalising a historic order for up to 290 Boeing airplanes. The combined efficiency and capabilities of the 737 MAX, 787 Dreamliner and 777-9 will enable Air India to grow sustainably for years to come.”
