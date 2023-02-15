Here's what went behind Air India's deal with Boeing, Airbus, largest ever by any airline carrier

Reportedly, talks commenced last summer and were concluded days ahead of Christmas. Reuters reported that the place were the aircraft industry negotiations, known as a "bake-off", took place was at Tata-owned luxury Victorian hotel near the Buckingham Palace, St James' Court.

Tata Group-owned Air India on Tuesday placed a record order for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, the largest single purchase order in history aimed at expanding the airline's operations.

"The order comprises 40 Airbus A350s, 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777-9s wide-body aircraft, as well as 210 Airbus A320/321 Neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft. The A350 aircraft will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines, and the B777/787s by engines from GE Aerospace. All single-aisle aircraft will be powered by engines from CFM International," the airline said in a statement.

A report by Reuters suggest that sealing the largest ever deal by a single airline took months of secret talks, and had been in making for a year. This talks were "carried out a stone's throw from Britain's Buckingham palace and culminating in a celebration over coastal Indian curries," Reuters stated quoting people involved in the talks.

The negotiations were led by Air India's chief commercial and transformation officer, Nipun Aggarwal, and head of aircraft acquisitions, Yogesh Agarwal.

The London negotiations ended with a dinner at St James' Court's Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Quilon.

"The convergence of the political will of the country to regain sovereignty of international connectivity, combined with the ambition of the mighty Tata ... if things are done right it has all the ingredients to be really solid," Airbus Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told Reuters.

"Air India negotiated hard and the team is very sharp despite having no prior aviation experience. They compare with some of the best dealmakers in the business," Retuers citied a source, while another added that the negotiators were "methodical, tough and very sophisticated".

According to the people of the know, Reuters stated, General Electric was the biggest winner in the deal as it picked up lion's share of the lucrative engine deals, with its CFM joint-venture with Safran. Rolls-Royce also got a boost from the sale of 40 Airbus A350s.

Another report by CAPA India suggests that IndiGo is exploring a similar order of 500 jets.