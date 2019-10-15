Aviation
Air India becomes world’s first airline to use TaxiBot to operate plane with passengers on board
Updated : October 15, 2019 11:01 AM IST
Air India on Tuesday said that it has created a global record by becoming the first airline in the world to use a TaxiBot on a Airbus A320 aircraft operating a commercial flight with passengers onboard.
A TaxiBot or taxiing Robot is a pilot controlled semi-robotic towbar-less aircraft tractor used as an alternate taxiing equipment.
A TaxiBot helps in towing an aircraft from parking bays to the runway with engines switched off thus, save fuel and reduce engine wear and tear. The ignition is turned on only when the aircraft reaches the runway.
