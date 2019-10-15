TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex, Nifty open higher, Infosys falls 2%
Global stocks make cautious gains ahead of key Brexit summit
Oil prices rise as OPEC pledges decision on supply
Rupee slips against US dollar
Home Aviation
Aviation

Air India becomes world’s first airline to use TaxiBot to operate plane with passengers on board

Updated : October 15, 2019 11:01 AM IST

Air India on Tuesday said that it has created a global record by becoming the first airline in the world to use a TaxiBot on a Airbus A320 aircraft operating a commercial flight with passengers onboard.
A TaxiBot or taxiing Robot is a pilot controlled semi-robotic towbar-less aircraft tractor used as an alternate taxiing equipment.
A TaxiBot helps in towing an aircraft from parking bays to the runway with engines switched off thus, save fuel and reduce engine wear and tear. The ignition is turned on only when the aircraft reaches the runway.
Air India becomes world’s first airline to use TaxiBot to operate plane with passengers on board
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman says government could raise deposit guarantee limit from Rs 1 lakh

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

HUL Q2 standalone net profit rises 21.18% to Rs 1,848 crore

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

We are breaking the myths around motorsports, says X1 Racing League Co-Founder Abhinandan Balasubramanian

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV