Aviation
Air India Assets Holding raises another Rs 7,985 crore
Updated : October 17, 2019 04:53 PM IST
A special purpose vehicle of Air India, AIAHL has mopped up a total of Rs 21,985 crore by way of bond issues since September 16 and the proceeds would be utilised to repay debt of the national carrier.
AIAHL had raised Rs 7,000 crore each on September 16 and October 10, respectively.
