Air India appoints Vistara senior executive Sisira Kanta Dash on a key post

By Madeeha Mujawar  Apr 27, 2023 10:40:45 PM IST (Updated)

Sisira Kanta Dash will be replacing Arun Kashyap who is joining SpiceJet as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dash has been serving with Vistara as a Senior Vice-President (VP) and Head of Engineering.

Air India has appointed Sisira Kanta Dash as the new Chief Technical Officer (CTO) with effect from June, a source privy to the development told CNBC-TV18.

Dash will be replacing Arun Kashyap who is joining SpiceJet as the Chief Operating Officer (COO).
Sisira Kanta Dash has been serving with Vistara as a Senior Vice-President (VP) and Head of Engineering.
Air India giving a key management position to Vistara executives could be seen as a gradual step towards a potential merger of the two airlines, a regulatory nod for which is awaited.
Also Read:Air India to hire more than 1,000 pilots as airline expands fleet and network
The move also indicates that senior Vistara executives may get some key positions in the merged entity.
Vistara, which is set to be merged with a rejuvenated Air India under the Tata Group, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA). SIA will have 25.1 percent holding in Air India after the merger.
SpiceJet appointing a COO is also seen as an important move to reinvigorate the airline that is struggling with nearly 30 grounded planes and a sliding market share.
First Published: Apr 27, 2023 10:37 PM IST
