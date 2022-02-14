Ilker Ayci appointed CEO and MD of Air India; 51-year-old aviation veteran may take charge on April 1

Tata Sons announced Ilker Ayci has been appointed as the CEO and MD of Air India. The board of the airline met this afternoon to consider the candidature of Ayci. After due deliberations, the Air India board approved Ayci's appointment as CEO and MD of the Tata-owned carrier.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals and Ayci will take charge on or before April 1, 2022.

Until recently, Ayci was Chairman of Turkish Airlines and he was on the board of the company prior to that.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said, "Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there. We are delighted to welcome Ilker to the Tata Group where he would lead Air India into the new era.”

Ayci, born in Istanbul in 1971, is a 1994 alumni of Bilkent University’s Department of Political Science and Public Administration. After a research stay on political science at the Leeds University in the UK in 1995, he completed an International Relations Master’s program at the Marmara University in Istanbul in 1997.

Ayci, said, "I am delighted and honored to accept the privilege of leading an iconic airline and to join the Tata Group. Working closely with my colleagues at Air India and the leadership of the Tata Group, we will utilize the strong heritage of Air India to make it one of the best airlines in the world with a uniquely superior flying experience that reflects Indian warmth and hospitality.”

It was earlier reported that Tata Group was likely to appoint aviation veteran Alex Cruz as the chief executive officer of Air India. Cruz has experience of heading both full service and low-cost airlines. He was the chairman and CEO of British Airways for nearly five years until 2020 and before helming Spanish low-cost airline Vueling.

In January this year, Air India ended back in the hands of Tata Group and veteran industrialist Ratan Tata welcomed passengers of the ‘Maharaja' with a special message.

On Twitter, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons said in a voice note, "The Tata Group welcomes Air India’s new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service."