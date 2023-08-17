Air India announces special discount under #FlyAirIndia sale: Check details

2 Min Read
Under this special offer, Air India will charge no convenience fee for select routes and countries with an additional benefit of availing 2X loyalty points on all routes for all Flying Returns members.
Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday informed passengers about its special offer on tickets booked between August 17 to August 20 under the #FlyAirIndia sale.
As per details put out by the airline, the offer will be available from 12:01 AM on 17 August to 11:59 PM on 20 August for both economy and business class. On domestic routes, all-inclusive fares start from Rs 1,470 and Rs 10,130 for economy class and business class respectively.
Air India said that passengers can book the tickets under special offer for travel period between September 1 - October 31, 2023, applicable for travel within India and SAARC countries. For people looking to travel to Europe/UK, South-East Asia, Gulf Countries have to choose travel period September 15 – October 31 this year to avail this offer.
Under this special offer, Air India will charge no convenience fee for select routes and countries with an additional benefit of availing 2X loyalty points on all routes for all Flying Returns members.
This comes after the airline unveiled its new brand identity and new aircraft livery during a grand event that was organised on August 10 at New Delhi.
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 2:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong
Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks
Aug 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Healthy India | Know how a health insurance becomes a path to financial wellbeing
Aug 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read