homeaviation NewsAir India announces special discount under #FlyAirIndia sale: Check details

Air India announces special discount under #FlyAirIndia sale: Check details

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 3:01:04 PM IST (Updated)

Under this special offer, Air India will charge no convenience fee for select routes and countries with an additional benefit of availing 2X loyalty points on all routes for all Flying Returns members.

Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday informed passengers about its special offer on tickets booked between August 17 to August 20 under the #FlyAirIndia sale.

As per details put out by the airline, the offer will be available from 12:01 AM on 17 August to 11:59 PM on 20 August for both economy and business class. On domestic routes, all-inclusive fares start from Rs 1,470 and Rs 10,130 for economy class and business class respectively.
Air India said that passengers can book the tickets under special offer for travel period between September 1 - October 31, 2023, applicable for travel within India and SAARC countries. For people looking to travel to Europe/UK, South-East Asia, Gulf Countries have to choose travel period September 15 – October 31 this year to avail this offer.

Under this special offer, Air India will charge no convenience fee for select routes and countries with an additional benefit of availing 2X loyalty points on all routes for all Flying Returns members.
This comes after the airline unveiled its new brand identity and new aircraft livery during a grand event that was organised on August 10 at New Delhi.
Also Read:Air India unveils its new brand identity, aircraft livery
 
First Published: Aug 17, 2023 2:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Air India

Recommended Articles

View All

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks

Aug 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Healthy India | Know how a health insurance becomes a path to financial wellbeing 

Aug 17, 2023 IST5 Min Read

These ‘modern services’ sectors can create 3 million jobs over three years as per Axis Bank Chief Economist

Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read