Air India announces special discount under #FlyAirIndia sale: Check details

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 2:47:06 PM IST (Published)

Under this special offer, Air India will charge no convenience fee for select routes and countries with an additional benefit of availing 2X loyalty points on all routes during the sale period for all Flying Returns members.

Tata Group-owned Air India on Thursday informed passengers about its special offer on tickets booked between August 17 to August 20 under the #FlyAirIndia sale.
As per details put out by the airline, the offer will be available from 12:01 AM on 17 August to 11:59 PM on 20 August for both economy and business class.

Air India said that passengers can book the tickets under special offer for travel period between September 1 - October 31, 2023, applicable for travel within India and SAARC countries. For people looking to travel to Europe/UK, South-East Asia, Gulf Countries have to choose travel period September 15 – October 31 this year to avail this offer.
Under this special offer, Air India will charge no convenience fee for select routes and countries with an additional benefit of availing 2X loyalty points on all routes during the sale period for all Flying Returns members.
