Air India announces cancellation, rescheduling of flights during Republic Day week

The airspace will be restricted for approximately three hours each day for a week leading up to the 74th Republic Day due to IAF preparations. Flights that take off or land outside of the designated window of time will continue to operate normally. Read for details.

Air India on Friday, January 13, announced the cancellation of several flights in compliance with the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Delhi Airport in light of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Republic Day week-long preparations. This will have an effect on domestic flights from January 19-26, according to a statement from the airline.

The airspace will be restricted for approximately three hours each day for a week leading up to the 74th Republic Day due to IAF preparations. "For 2023, the NOTAM has been issued for January 19-24 and January 26 from 1030 to 1245 IST," it stated, adding that this was done without affecting disruptions on other routes.

Flights that take off or land outside of the designated window of time will still continue to operate normally.

Additionally, Air India will realign its international operations with either a one-hour delay or an advancement.

The changes will impact the flights for international operations from five stations, including LHR (London), IAD (Dulles), EWR (Newark), KTM (Kathmandu), and BKK (Bangkok). Air India continued by stating that there are no cancellations of international operations during this time.