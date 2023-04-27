Air India and Sabre sign a multi-year deal for global access to seats and fares

Moreover, Sabre's new deal with Air India follows its announcement that it will use artificial intelligence-driven chatbots and other initiatives to modernise its digital systems, for which it has made an initial investment of $200 million.

India's largest international carrier Air India has inked a news distribution agreement with US-based global distribution provider Sabre on advanced network planning consulting for the airline's global growth strategy.

The multi-year deal will enable travel agents and corporations around the world to access Air India fares and seats through Sabre’s global travel marketplace

Further this move will also help Air India in creating optimal network plans for the existing and future fleet. Air India is utilising Sabre’s consultancy expertise to help determine optimal routes for its existing and new fleet.

A multi-stage transformation roadmap is sought by Air India to become a "world class global airline with an Indian heart," which Tata purchased from the government.

In addition to expanding its fleet and network, the flag carrier is revamping its customer proposition and improving operations reliability. The airline announced earlier this month that the first phase of its five-year transformation plan, called Vihaan.AI, had been completed. As part of the airline's transformation journey, the first phase focused on addressing legacy issues and laying the groundwork for the future.

The airline is now moving to the second phase which it calls the ‘Take-off’ chapter. This phase will focus on building the right platforms and progress faster based on the momentum that has been established in the first phase. The second phase is also likely to see all four airlines coming under one umbrella and developing a world-class training training academy.