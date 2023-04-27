Air India and Sabre sign a multi-year deal for global access to seats and fares

2 Min(s) Read
Moreover, Sabre's new deal with Air India follows its announcement that it will use artificial intelligence-driven chatbots and other initiatives to modernise its digital systems, for which it has made an initial investment of $200 million.
India's largest international carrier Air India has inked a news distribution agreement with US-based global distribution provider Sabre on advanced network planning consulting for the airline's global growth strategy.
Recommended ArticlesView All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India
Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The multi-year deal will enable travel agents and corporations around the world to access Air India fares and seats through Sabre’s global travel marketplace
Further this move will also help Air India in creating optimal network plans for the existing and future fleet. Air India is utilising Sabre’s consultancy expertise to help determine optimal routes for its existing and new fleet.
A multi-stage transformation roadmap is sought by Air India to become a "world class global airline with an Indian heart," which Tata purchased from the government.
In addition to expanding its fleet and network, the flag carrier is revamping its customer proposition and improving operations reliability. The airline announced earlier this month that the first phase of its five-year transformation plan, called Vihaan.AI, had been completed. As part of the airline's transformation journey, the first phase focused on addressing legacy issues and laying the groundwork for the future.
Moreover, Sabre's new deal with Air India follows its announcement that it will use artificial intelligence-driven chatbots and other initiatives to modernise its digital systems, for which it has made an initial investment of $200 million.
The airline is now moving to the second phase which it calls the ‘Take-off’ chapter. This phase will focus on building the right platforms and progress faster based on the momentum that has been established in the first phase. The second phase is also likely to see all four airlines coming under one umbrella and developing a world-class training training academy.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!