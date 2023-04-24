Air India, Akasa Air brace for Boeing 737 Max delays due to new glitch

Boeing on Monday, April 24, made an announcement that its 737 Max deliveries may be delayed due to a manufacturing issue. This comes as Air India, India's national carrier, had placed a mega order for 470 aircraft, which included 190 Boeing 737 Max planes, earlier this year. Similarly, Akasa Air, the newest player in the Indian aviation market, had ordered 72 aircraft, out of which 53 were 737 Max planes.
The issue, as explained by Boeing, is related to non-conforming fittings used by a supplier in the AFT fuselage section of the planes.
While this is not an immediate flight safety issue for planes already in service, it will cause delays in the production and delivery of undelivered planes.
Boeing also assured that it is working on replacing the non-conforming fittings where necessary, but did not provide a timeline for the completion of this process.
Air India was expecting some of its 737 Max planes to be delivered by the end of this year, and Akasa Air had planned to start flying international routes by the end of 2023.
CNBC-TV18 reached out to both Air India and Akasa Air asking if they have received any revised delivery timeline from Boeing but they are yet to respond to the query.
