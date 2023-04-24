Air India, Akasa Air brace for Boeing 737 Max delays due to new glitch

Boeing on Monday, April 24, made an announcement that its 737 Max deliveries may be delayed due to a manufacturing issue. This comes as Air India, India's national carrier, had placed a mega order for 470 aircraft, which included 190 Boeing 737 Max planes, earlier this year. Similarly, Akasa Air, the newest player in the Indian aviation market, had ordered 72 aircraft, out of which 53 were 737 Max planes.

The issue, as explained by Boeing, is related to non-conforming fittings used by a supplier in the AFT fuselage section of the planes.

"A supplier has notified us that a non-standard manufacturing process was used during the installation of two fittings in the AFT fuselage section of certain 737-7, 737-8, 737-8-200 and P-8 model airplanes, creating the potential for a non-conformance to required specifications," a company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

Also read: Ministry of Civil Aviation releases bid document for new phase of Udan scheme

While this is not an immediate flight safety issue for planes already in service, it will cause delays in the production and delivery of undelivered planes.

"This is not an immediate safety of flight issue and the in-service fleet can continue operating safely. However, the issue will likely affect a significant number of undelivered 737 MAX airplanes, both in production and in storage," the Boeing spokesperson added.

Boeing also assured that it is working on replacing the non-conforming fittings where necessary, but did not provide a timeline for the completion of this process.

"We have notified the FAA of the issue and are working to conduct inspections and replace the non-conforming fittings where necessary. We expect lower near-term 737 MAX deliveries while this required work is completed," Boeing said. "We regret the impact that this issue will have on affected customers and are in contact with them concerning their delivery schedule."

The company has stated that it will offer further details in the upcoming days and weeks, as they gain a better understanding of the delivery implications.

Air India was expecting some of its 737 Max planes to be delivered by the end of this year, and Akasa Air had planned to start flying international routes by the end of 2023.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to both Air India and Akasa Air asking if they have received any revised delivery timeline from Boeing but they are yet to respond to the query.