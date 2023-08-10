CNBC TV18
Air India Rebranding Live: Airline to get a makeover, will launch new logo and colours today

By CNBCTV18.com  Aug 10, 2023 11:38 AM IST (Updated)
Air India Rebranding Live Updates: Air India is all set to launch its makeover today, August 10, evening. The Tata-backed airline is gearing up for a change in its logo and colors. Its iconic Maharaja mascot is likely to stay. Catch LIVE updates here:

Air India Rebranding Live | Airline's Maharaja Mascot to remain

According to a Financial Express report, the Maharaja mascot will remain, however its workload would be reduced. It is likely to be present in the airline's premium classes and at the airport lounges. 

Aug 10, 2023 12:07 PM

Air India Rebranding Live | PICS: A look at the airline's logos, so far

Ahead of its rebranding launch, Air India, in a thread, shared images of its logos, so far.

Aug 10, 2023 11:41 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog! Air India is all set to launch its new look later today. Catch LIVE updates on the airline's rebranding here.

Aug 10, 2023 11:31 AM
