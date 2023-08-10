Air India Rebranding Live: Airline to get a makeover, will launch new logo and colours today

Summary
Air India Rebranding Live | Airline's Maharaja Mascot to remain
According to a Financial Express report, the Maharaja mascot will remain, however its workload would be reduced. It is likely to be present in the airline's premium classes and at the airport lounges.
Air India Rebranding Live | PICS: A look at the airline's logos, so far
Ahead of its rebranding launch, Air India, in a thread, shared images of its logos, so far.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog! Air India is all set to launch its new look later today. Catch LIVE updates on the airline's rebranding here.