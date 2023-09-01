Air India adds two new Boeing 777 aircraft to fleet in Sept first week — Flights to increase on some routes

Air India added two new Boeing 777 aircraft to its fleet in the first week of September, the Indian airline's CEO Campbell Wilson said in a message to employees on September 1.

“A Boeing 777-200LR will be deployed to North America which will allow us to upgrade more San Francisco and New York frequencies,” he said.

Air India CEO also said that the first of six new B777-300ERS will be used to upgrade capacity on the Delhi-London route starting today.

One of the long-grounded Boeing 787 is back in service, Wilson said, adding that Air India has opened bookings for new flights from Mumbai and Bengaluru to Male, Maldives, starting October 30.

The development comes a day after sources told CNBC-TV18 that Air India plans to send its flying pilots abroad to undertake their simulator training to keep them available for flying its aircraft.

In March, the Air India CEO had said that more than 20 grounded aircraft had been restored to service and that all the grounded wide-body aircraft would be restored over the next few months. However, the refurbishment of existing aircraft and restoration of grounded planes is slower than expected due to supply chain issues, he had said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit.

The DGCA earlier this week suspended training at Air India's Mumbai and Hyderabad facilities after finding certain lapses in its spot checks. The regulator will allow the airline to use these facilities only after it has suitably addressed the concerns raised by it to its satisfaction.

Meanwhile, in August, Air India unveiled its new brand identity and new aircraft livery, featuring a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold and a chakra-inspired pattern that goes even into its iconic mascot, Maharaja.

