Air India adds more flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai and up to 6x daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai.

Air India has bolstered operations to Dubai, UAE, with more non-stop flights to and from Delhi and Mumbai, as part of the network alignment process between Air India and Air India Express.

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on April 29, 2023. Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities.

The flight timings to and from Dubai are spread throughout the day, providing Air India’s customers the option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures, as per their preferences.

This optimisation of Air India ’s flight schedule for Dubai is part of the ongoing network alignment between Air India and Air India Express, achieving synergy by densifying presence on the routes that are more commercially viable and reducing frequencies on overlapping routes.

Air India has also deployed its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft (featuring 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats) on the majority of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. The remainder of the flights are operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.

SCHEDULE OF DELHI-DUBAI FLIGHTS Flight # Departure Frequency Aircraft AI929 0640 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI917 0950 HRS Daily Airbus A320/A321 AI915 1645 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI947 1910 HRS 4x Weekly Airbus A320/A321 AI995 2030 HRS Daily Boeing 787

SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-DELHI FLIGHTS Flight # Departure Frequency Aircraft AI996 0015 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI930 1010 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI918 1310 HRS Daily Airbus A320/A321 AI916 2040 HRS Daily Boeing 787 AI948 2250 HRS 4x Weekly Airbus A320/A321

SCHEDULE OF MUMBAI-DUBAI FLIGHTS Flight # Departure Frequency Aircraft AI909 0825 HRS 5x Weekly Boeing 787 AI919 1610 HRS Daily Airbus A320/A321 AI983 2030 HRS Daily Boeing 787

SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-MUMBAI FLIGHTS Flight # Departure Frequency Aircraft AI910 1200 HRS 5x Weekly Boeing 787 AI920 1855 HRS Daily Airbus A320/A321 AI984 2340 HRS Daily Boeing 787

The exact time of departure of some flights may vary on some days of the week

The flights are now available for booking on the Air India website and mobile apps, as well as through travel agents and other booking channels.