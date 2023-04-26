Air India adds more flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai and up to 6x daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai.
Air India has bolstered operations to Dubai, UAE, with more non-stop flights to and from Delhi and Mumbai, as part of the network alignment process between Air India and Air India Express.
Recommended ArticlesView All
New dividend, bonus shares policy in Gujarat: Here is how the listed entities stack up
Apr 26, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Karnataka's 4% Muslim reservation row — from history to election rhetoric
Apr 26, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Healthcare in the era of AI — Illumina Asia-Pac medical head on the expanded scope of precision medicine
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Can Blinkit be a 'golden egg' for Zomato?
Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on April 29, 2023. Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities.
The flight timings to and from Dubai are spread throughout the day, providing Air India’s customers the option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures, as per their preferences.
This optimisation of Air India’s flight schedule for Dubai is part of the ongoing network alignment between Air India and Air India Express, achieving synergy by densifying presence on the routes that are more commercially viable and reducing frequencies on overlapping routes.
Air India has also deployed its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft (featuring 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats) on the majority of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. The remainder of the flights are operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.
|SCHEDULE OF DELHI-DUBAI FLIGHTS
|Flight #
|Departure
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|AI929
|0640 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI917
|0950 HRS
|Daily
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI915
|1645 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI947
|1910 HRS
|4x Weekly
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI995
|2030 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-DELHI FLIGHTS
|Flight #
|Departure
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|AI996
|0015 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI930
|1010 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI918
|1310 HRS
|Daily
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI916
|2040 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|AI948
|2250 HRS
|4x Weekly
|Airbus A320/A321
|SCHEDULE OF MUMBAI-DUBAI FLIGHTS
|Flight #
|Departure
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|AI909
|0825 HRS
|5x Weekly
|Boeing 787
|AI919
|1610 HRS
|Daily
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI983
|2030 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
|SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-MUMBAI FLIGHTS
|Flight #
|Departure
|Frequency
|Aircraft
|AI910
|1200 HRS
|5x Weekly
|Boeing 787
|AI920
|1855 HRS
|Daily
|Airbus A320/A321
|AI984
|2340 HRS
|Daily
|Boeing 787
The exact time of departure of some flights may vary on some days of the week
The flights are now available for booking on the Air India website and mobile apps, as well as through travel agents and other booking channels.
Also Read: Air India pilots write to Ratan Tata, allege lack of respect and dignity by HR department
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!