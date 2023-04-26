homeaviation NewsAir India adds more flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai

Air India adds more flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai
By Dhananjay Khatri  Apr 26, 2023 11:44:37 AM IST (Published)

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai and up to 6x daily flights between Mumbai and Dubai.

Air India has bolstered operations to Dubai, UAE, with more non-stop flights to and from Delhi and Mumbai, as part of the network alignment process between Air India and Air India Express.

In the current summer schedule, Air India has ramped up frequency to operate up to 10x daily flights between Delhi and Dubai (in both directions), including a new flight that starts on April 29, 2023. Between Mumbai and Dubai, Air India now operates up to 6x daily flights (in both directions). For most of the week, this means eight flights a day each way to Dubai from the two Indian cities.
The flight timings to and from Dubai are spread throughout the day, providing Air India’s customers the option to select from morning, afternoon, and evening departures, as per their preferences.
This optimisation of Air India’s flight schedule for Dubai is part of the ongoing network alignment between Air India and Air India Express, achieving synergy by densifying presence on the routes that are more commercially viable and reducing frequencies on overlapping routes.
Air India has also deployed its twin-aisle Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft (featuring 18 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 238 Economy Class seats) on the majority of daily flights to Dubai from Delhi and Mumbai. The remainder of the flights are operated by Airbus A320/321 aircraft.
SCHEDULE OF DELHI-DUBAI FLIGHTS 
Flight #DepartureFrequencyAircraft
AI9290640 HRSDailyBoeing 787
AI9170950 HRSDailyAirbus A320/A321
AI9151645 HRSDailyBoeing 787
AI9471910 HRS4x WeeklyAirbus A320/A321
AI9952030 HRSDailyBoeing 787
SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-DELHI FLIGHTS 
Flight #DepartureFrequencyAircraft
AI9960015 HRSDailyBoeing 787
AI9301010 HRSDailyBoeing 787
AI9181310 HRSDailyAirbus A320/A321
AI9162040 HRSDailyBoeing 787
AI9482250 HRS4x WeeklyAirbus A320/A321
SCHEDULE OF MUMBAI-DUBAI FLIGHTS
Flight #DepartureFrequencyAircraft
AI9090825 HRS5x WeeklyBoeing 787
AI9191610 HRSDailyAirbus A320/A321
AI9832030 HRSDailyBoeing 787
SCHEDULE OF DUBAI-MUMBAI FLIGHTS 
Flight #DepartureFrequencyAircraft
AI9101200 HRS5x WeeklyBoeing 787
AI9201855 HRSDailyAirbus A320/A321
AI9842340 HRSDailyBoeing 787
The exact time of departure of some flights may vary on some days of the week
The flights are now available for booking on the Air India website and mobile apps, as well as through travel agents and other booking channels.
