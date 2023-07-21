DGCA clears the path for Air India to induct A350s

CNBC TV18
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Daanish Anand  Jul 21, 2023 3:17:57 PM IST (Published)

    Air India will have 20 new wide-body aircraft in its fleet by the end of this financial year. It is expected to receive six new A350s, five leased Boeing B772LR and nine Boeing B773ER. 

    In a major development for the Tata Sons-owned Air India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the letter of type acceptance to the airline for the Airbus A350s. The aviation regulator issues the letter when the aircraft meets the airworthiness requirements specified by it.

    Air India has become the first airline in the country to induct the A350 wide-body aircraft. Earlier this year, the airline placed an order for 470 new aircraft, including six A350s, “The letter by DGCA paves the way for us to initiate various activities related to the induction of this aircraft, the first of which is now only a few months away," Air India MD & CEO Campbell Wilson told employees, in an internal communication, accessed by CNBC-TV18. The six A350s will be powered by Rolls-Royce engines.
    Air India will have 20 new wide-body aircraft as part of its fleet by the end of this financial year. It is expected to receive six new A350s, five leased Boeing B772LR and nine Boeing B773ER.  The airline is expected to see a 30 percent growth in its wide-body aircraft in its fleet. These aircraft are likely to have modern seats and in-flight entertainment systems, while the rest of the fleet is expected to see a refit of new systems and seats.
    With a focus on wide-body aircraft operation, it is being anticipated that Air India will soon launch new flights to new destinations in the United States. Campbell Wilson recently visited the US where he met key airline partners and the Air India team in San Francisco, New York and other cities. He also travelled to Apple's head office in Palo Alto to explore opportunities for deeper collaboration and spent time at the Stanford University as well to discuss advanced thinking in inventory and pricing optimisation, improved engine and emissions performance.
    On Thursday, July 20, Air India finalised its order of LEAP engines that will power its new fleet of 210 Airbus A320/A321neos and 190 Boeing 737 MAX family aircraft. In February, Air India announced a record order of more than 800 LEAP engines. The airline & CFM also signed a multi-year services agreement to cover the entire fleet of LEAP engines.
    Also Read: Vistara-Air India merger expected to be approved by April 2024, says CEO Vinod Kannan
