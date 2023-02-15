Air India's 470 aircraft deal takes off - Explaining its significance for the Maharajah

This is the first instance since 2005 that Air India has placed an order for new aircraft.

February 14, 2023 will go down as a historic day not just for Air India but for global commercial aviation. The day marked the signing of two large purchase agreements by Air India with aircraft manufacturers Airbus & Boeing for 470 planes, including 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 Boeing planes.

This is the largest ever order placed by any airline in the world - a record earlier held by American Airlines, which ordered 460 planes from Airbus and Boeing in 2011.

“This order is an important step in realising Air India’s ambition, articulated in its Vihaan.AI transformation program, to offer a world class proposition serving global travelers with an Indian heart,” Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran was quoted as saying.

This is the first instance since 2005 that Air India has placed an order for new aircraft.

The deals worth billions of dollars look to re-infuse faith in the Indian aviation sector that is otherwise grappling with many cash strapped carriers.

Here is a look at how Air India's order for new planes is divided:

Air India's Order For New Planes Total Order 470 Narrow Body 400 Wide-Body 70 Airbus A320/321 Neo 210 Boeing 737 MAX 190 Airbus A350 40 Boeing 787 20 Boeing 777-9s 10

Of the total order, 31 planes will enter service by the end of the year, with the rest arriving over a period of time.

Currently, Air India along with three other group airlines have 220 aircraft with 172 narrow-body and 48 wide-body as compared to its rival IndiGo that has over 300 aircraft.

“In the meantime, our capacity growth will continue to be supported by the previously announced lease-in of additional narrow-body and wide-body aircraft and the restoration-to-service of the remainder of our grounded fleet,” Air India CEO Campbell Wilson told employees in an internal post. The airline has signed lease agreements for 25 Airbus narrow-body and five Boeing wide-body planes as a near-term solution.

All of IndiGo’s fleet is used for domestic and short haul destinations making it a market leader with a 54.9 percent share. Air India along with Air Asia India & Vistara controls 26 percent of domestic air traffic.

However, Air India alone maintains a monopoly in the overseas travel segment particularly to US & European destinations where it flies with its 45 wide-body jets. But there are other long distance destinations in the world that Air India is yet to tap and where foreign airlines are comfortably controlling a major share.

“Air India's landmark order with Airbus clearly signifies the airlines future focus which will be operating an airline that has a network that goes further, faster and longer and should pose a major threat to gulf carriers in times to come,” said Mark Martin, CEO of Martin Consulting.

Indian carriers have close to 800 planes, 500 of which air narrow-body planes from Airbus. Although the French manufacturer dominates Indian skies, it had no customer for its wide-body planes after Jet Airways and Kingfisher. Therefore, Air India’s order for 40 planes will be a much needed comeback for Airbus’ wide-body planes in the Indian market.

But what gives Air India the confidence to make such a huge investment in expanding its fleet?

India’s daily passenger traffic has surpassed the pre-COVID record of 4.07 lakh passengers.

February 12 saw movement of 4.37 lakh passengers across Indian airports, indicating that air travel demand is surging despite skyrocketing fares.

India has 131 operational airports and the government is planning to build more to boost connectivity and Air India is aiming to take a bigger pie of India’s aviation market.

Experts say it all depends on when all of these aircraft will be delivered given the ongoing supply chain issues that have delayed previous orders. Some believe if the airline manages to provide the ‘best in class’ in-flight experience to its customers as promised, then the journey to its goal could be easier than anticipated.