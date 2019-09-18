Aviation
Air Asia to introduce flights from Tripura
Updated : September 18, 2019 04:53 PM IST
Air Asia is likely to start operations from the fourth week of October and the preliminary work, including recruitment of supporting and ground staff, has been completed.
The budget airline has been currently operating flights from Guwahati and Imphal.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more