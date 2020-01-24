Air Asia PMLA case: R Venkataramanan did not ignore ED summons, says Tata Sons

Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate, on Friday, clarified that R Venkataramanan, former director of AirAsia India, did not ignore any summons issued by Enforcement Directorate (ED) or other agencies in connection with a money laundering case.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia’s AirAsia Berhad, both owning 49 percent each. Venkataramanan was the Tata Sons nominee on the board of AirAsia India. He stepped down as managing trustee of the Tata Trusts in March last year and later exited AirAsia India.

Claiming that media reports of Venkataramanan ignoring summons on three occasions as factually incorrect, Tata Sons said he received the summons for the first time on January 22, 2020.

However, based on due enquiry undertaken by Air Asia India, there has been no wrongdoing by Venkataramanan, the company said in a press release.

Probe in the PMLA case is related to allegations that the airline tried to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get the international licence for its Indian venture Air Asia India.

According to PTI, the ED had issued fresh summons to senior executives of Air Asia airlines, including CEO Tony Fernandes, for questioning next month in connection with a money laundering case.