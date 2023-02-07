English
These three stations, served by Air India, will now be operated by Air Asia India

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 7, 2023 2:41:28 PM IST (Updated)

Air India also claimed to increase frequencies between Delhi and Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and between Mumbai to Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Tata group-operated carrier Air India announced on Tuesday the latest step in its progress optimisation of the network following the full subsidiarisation of Air Asia India. The airline carrier stated that in this current phase, three stations — Surat (STV), Bhubaneswar (BBI) and Bagdogra (IXB)— will now be served by Air Asia India, rather than Air India.

It added that Delhi-Visakhapatnam and Mumbai-Lucknow routes will be operated exclusively by Air India. Flight frequency will remain the same, Air India added.
Air India will enhance connections from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad (AMD), Cochin (COK), Trivandrum (TRV), Visakhapatnam (VTZ) and Nagpur (NAG) to enable two-way domestic-international-connectivity with long-haul international flights operating from Mumbai and Delhi, it added.
Also Read: Turkey Earthquake LIVE Updates: Pakistan to sent daily aid flights from Wednesday
The airline carrier also claimed to increase frequencies between Delhi and Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and between Mumbai to Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.
Meanwhile, Air India had last week announced it has resumed its non-stop flight services to Milan from New Delhi. These services were discontinued in March 2020 in the view of coronavirus pandemic.
The commencement of the Milan flight along with Air India's already announced flights to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi will strengthen the airline's footprint significantly in Europe, the airline said in a statement.
In November last year, Air India had said it will operate three flights per week to Vienna and Copenhagen from New Delhi from February 18 and March 1, 2023, respectively.
Also Read: Indian EV sales in January: Industry awaits next triggers as sales plateau across segments
First Published: Feb 7, 2023 2:41 PM IST
