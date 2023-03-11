Lucknow-bound AIX Connect flight makes emergency landing at Bengaluru minutes after takeoff

The flight, identified as i5-2472, departed from Bengaluru at approximately 6:45 am and was scheduled to land in Lucknow by 9:00 am.

On Saturday, a flight operated by AIX Connect, which was en route from Bengaluru to Lucknow, had to make an emergency landing at Kempegowda International Airport due to a technical issue, according to Air Asia authorities.

The flight, identified as i5-2472, departed from Bengaluru at approximately 6:45 am and was scheduled to land in Lucknow by 9:00 am.

The flight was grounded shortly after takeoff due to a technical issue. The airline confirmed the incident and stated that the passengers impacted by the emergency landing have been provided with alternative arrangements, and efforts are being made to minimize disruptions to other scheduled operations.

"AIX Connect confirms that i5-2472, scheduled to operate from Bengaluru to Lucknow, encountered a minor technical issue and elected to return to Bengaluru," said the AIX Connect spokesperson.

"Alternative arrangements have been made for impacted guests and we are taking steps to minimize the impact on other scheduled operations."