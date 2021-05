A Full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport after a non-scheduled Beechcraft air ambulance from Nagpur to Hyderabad was diverted to the western city following a technical snag. CNBC-TV18 has learnt that the wheels of the aircraft had fallen before landing.

Full Emergency declared for a non-scheduled Nagpur to Hyderabad flight. The flight was diverted to Mumbai. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

The airports emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team amongst many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers.

The full emergency aircraft VT - JIL landed safely at 21:0 9 hours at Mumbai Airport.

All passengers are safe. As a precautionary method, CSMIA also foamed RWY 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire. All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA remain on schedule.