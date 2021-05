With Cyclone Tauktae making landfall in Gujarat, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad decided to shut all its operations from 7.30 pm tonight to 5 am Tuesday.

In Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) initially announced the suspension of operations from 11 am to 2 pm and later decided to keep all operations shut till 10 pm.

Cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour began making landfall on the Gujarat coast on Monday night, after dumping heavy rains on Mumbai, forcing the evacuation of over 1.5 lakh people in Gujarat and leaving two barges with 410 people on board adrift in the Arabian Sea.

Six persons were killed in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents related to the severe cyclonic storm and three sailors remained missing after two boats sank in the sea, officials said. Three persons died in Raigad district, a sailor in Sindhudurg district and two persons were killed in Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar in Thane district after trees fell on them.

The Centre has offered all help to Gujarat to deal with the cyclone and asked the Army, Navy and the Air Force to remain on standby to assist the administration if the need arises, the Gujarat government said.

