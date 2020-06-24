Aviation After US raised objections, UAE restricts Air India from carrying passengers on Vande Bharat flights Updated : June 24, 2020 07:44 PM IST The new UAE guidelines will be applicable to all foreign carriers which are operating repatriation flights from the UAE. The UAE government’s move comes a day after the United States asked India to seek prior approval for all repatriation flights, citing "competitive imbalance". Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply