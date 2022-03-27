After two years of ban, India opens up over 3,000 international flights per week

The two-year-long ban on commercial international flights from March 23, 2020, has finally been scrapped from today. The Indian aviation regulator has approved foreign and Indian airlines to operate 3,249 weekly international departures during the summer schedule—from March 27 till October 29.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA ) has approved Indian airlines to operate 1,466 weekly departures to 43 destinations in 27 countries.

IndiGo , the largest domestic airline which has big plans for international expansion, has been approved to operate 505 international departures per week, followed by Air India at 361 weekly departures, Air India Express at 340 weekly departures, SpiceJet at 130, GoFIRST at 74, and Vistara at 56 weekly flight departures.

After taking over Air India from the Indian government, the Tata Group plans to focus on expanding international routes , especially to the US, the group recently told CNBC-TV18.

Indian airlines are approved to operate to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Turkey, Malaysia, the UK, France, Kenya, Germany, the US, Canada, Myanmar, Australia, Israel, Bahrain, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Russia.

In addition, 60 foreign airlines from 40 countries have also been approved by the DGCA to operate 1,783 departures per week to/from India in the summer schedule. Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American Airlines are among the 60 foreign carriers on the list.

Foreign airlines are approved to operate to/from Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, the US, Iraq, Kenya, Bangladesh, Germany, Singapore, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Nepal, Iran, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Kuwait, Tanzania, Netherlands, France, Japan, Rwanda, Russia, UAE Australia, Qatar, Ethiopia, Oman, Seychelles, Kazakhstan, UK, Myanmar, Canada, Finland, Poland, Bhutan, and Egypt.

Emirates has been approved to operate the maximum number of departures among all foreign carriers at 170 weekly departures, followed by Sri Lanka Airlines at 128, Oman Air at 115, Air Arabia at 110, and Qatar Airways at 99 weekly departures. US’ United Airlines is approved to operate 28 weekly departures, while American Airlines is approved to operate seven.