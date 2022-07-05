After pilots, discontentment brews among IndiGo cabin crew

The aviation sector across the world has faced countless headwinds over the last two years due to the challenges arising out of the covid pandemic. Airlines, one of the stakeholder of the aviation ecosystem, had only one focus in sight and that was to survive. Airlines left no stone unturned to cut costs as much as possible, even at the expense of staff costs. This was true for airlines in India as well who also cut salaries and allowances for their staff during the last two years as a part of the broader plan to become lean. However, more than two years of less wages and more hardships later, the discontentment among the employees at various airlines is coming to the fore and what happened over the past weekend at IndiGo portrays exactly that.

On July 2, the Twitter timeline of IndiGo was swamped with complaints from passengers across the nation. Such is the mammoth network of the giant carrier that when one flight of IndiGo sneezes, the entire network catches the cold.

@IndiGo6E Flight 6E6359 from Pune to Kolkata is delayed by more than 1 hour because 4th crew has not even arrived to board the flight !!! What a joke!! 🤣🤣 Is the flight business like a goa trip with friends which can get delayed or cancelled because 4th guy doesn't come ? pic.twitter.com/pYuJcmExdV — soham bhagwat (@sohambhagwat30) July 2, 2022

@IndiGo6E please atleast ask someone sensible to attend the passengers pic.twitter.com/xphOPiQkDX — Ajay Kaul (@ajaykaul1) July 2, 2022

@JM_Scindia Chaotic situation at gate # 107, Hyderabad airport. Elderly people, families with children are standing in a queue to board 6E 7136 and Indigo staff says flight crew is not available for the flight. Can you believe it !! Other flts are delayed too. Pease intervene. pic.twitter.com/RdqBYVuoX2 — SACHIN PURANIK (@SP_Puranik) July 2, 2022

The airline blamed the situation on factors which are uncontrollable but did not give details about those factors. However, it was not long before passengers realised that the issue is with the non-availability of cabin crew. Hundreds of passengers got inconvenienced, facing disruption in their travel plans and one late flight made the next one further delayed, leading to one big pattern of chaos and confusion at the airports.

On July 2, nearly 55 percent of IndiGo flights were late and on July 3, around 30 percent of the airline's flights were delayed. A flight is considered to be delayed if it is departing beyond 15 minutes of its departure time.

As a result, IndiGo, which operates around 1,600 flights a day, faced one of its worst on-time performance on the weekend. The sudden non-availability of cabin crew members in such large numbers clearly showed that there is immense discontentment regarding the current pay and allowance which is not compensating for the tiredness and long working hours that they have to endure, especially as travel has started to cross pre-COVID level in domestic market, several people in the know said.

Some industry experts are also viewing this case of mass sick leave as a form of silent protest by cabin crew. This is not the first time that the airline has witnessed this situation in the recent times. In April, some members of the pilot community had protested against the delay in the restoration of their pre-COVID salaries. The airline had even initiated disciplinary action against some pilots who were planning to organise a strike on the issue. It is important to note that this development had taken place after the airline announced an eight percent hike in salaries of pilots from April 1. However, the pilots were disappointed as they reasoned that they would still have to face a 20 percent cut.

Broadly, industry experts say there is an urgency among employees to seek better remuneration after two years of covid-induced weak economy and rising inflation. This was visible from the large number of cabin crew staff who went on mass sick leave on July 2 as they wanted to attend an ongoing recruitment drive by Air India, a full-service carrier recently acquired by the Tata group.

"It is not just Air India, other airlines are also as attractive and as several airlines have resumed hiring this year, employees have also become proactive and are keeping an eye out for opportunities with better pay and more allowances" a person in the know of the matter said.

The civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken note of the situation and has sought a response from the airline over the reason behind the delays. The airline has not issued any official statement on the matter so far.

