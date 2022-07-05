After pilots, discontentment brews among IndiGo cabin crew

@IndiGo6E Flight 6E6359 from Pune to Kolkata is delayed by more than 1 hour because 4th crew has not even arrived to board the flight !!! What a joke!! 🤣🤣 Is the flight business like a goa trip with friends which can get delayed or cancelled because 4th guy doesn't come ? pic.twitter.com/pYuJcmExdV— soham bhagwat (@sohambhagwat30) July 2, 2022
@IndiGo6E please atleast ask someone sensible to attend the passengers pic.twitter.com/xphOPiQkDX— Ajay Kaul (@ajaykaul1) July 2, 2022
@JM_Scindia Chaotic situation at gate # 107, Hyderabad airport. Elderly people, families with children are standing in a queue to board 6E 7136 and Indigo staff says flight crew is not available for the flight. Can you believe it !! Other flts are delayed too. Pease intervene. pic.twitter.com/RdqBYVuoX2— SACHIN PURANIK (@SP_Puranik) July 2, 2022