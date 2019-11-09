After Kochi, Vistara launches flights to Thiruvananthapuram

Full-service carrier Vistara launched services to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala with a daily direct flight to and from Delhi. Customers from Thiruvananthapuram can take one-stop connections via Delhi to Amritsar, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Varanasi, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

Besides Thiruvananthapuram, the airline also flies to Kochi in Kerala.

Vistara chief strategy officer Vinod Kannan said there is a strong business case for Vistara to launch flights to the key cities in Kerala. “Both cities are witnessing growth at a remarkable pace in multiple areas including infrastructure, business, tourism and trade. Besides, Thiruvananthapuram has today become a top choice for start-ups in setting up headquarters, and a large number of our customers today are young entrepreneurs and SME owners as well.”

The flight to Thiruvananthapuram will leave Delhi every day at 7 am and return from the Kerala capital at 11 am.

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. The airline said it will induct 56 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft over the next four years, including 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family for domestic and international short and medium-haul operations and 6 Boeing B787-9 for long-haul international operations.