After IndiGo, Air India issues advisory, asks passengers to arrive 3.5 hrs early amid chaos at Delhi's IGI Airport

Dec 14, 2022 11:37:39 AM IST

Air India has urged passengers to arrive at least 3.5 hours early and bring just one piece of carry-on luggage for smooth check-ins.

Air India has issued an advisory requesting domestic travellers to arrive at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport at least 3.5 hours before departure amid a frenzied rush and confusion at the airport. International passengers travelling from Delhi have been urged to arrive four hours before departure. The airline has also requested all passengers to carry only one piece of cabin baggage for a seamless security check and web check-in.

The airline advisory on Tuesday came in the wake of complaints by passengers on social media and other platforms about long waiting hours and queues at the Delhi IGI airport. Most of the complaints pertain to Terminal 3 or T-3 of the IGI airport, which caters to both international flights and domestic flights.
ALSO READ:
ICAO junks SpiceJet's claim of being audited by the UN Body
Earlier, IndiGo airlines had also issued an advisory for passengers to reach the airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures and to carry only one piece of hand baggage weighing 7 kg.
Airlines are working to manage the delays as the Delhi airport has been witnessing massive congestion for the past week with heavier than usual footfall. An action plan was also put in place by authorities to reduce peak-hour congestion at Terminal 3 of the IGI airport.
Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a surprise visit to the airport after several complaints surfaced on social media platforms regarding delays because of congestion.
ALSO READ: Air India rejects reports about workforce shortage, says 'hiring proactively'
The civil aviation ministry has also ordered decongestion measures and asked all airlines to deploy manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to reduce delays and ensure the smooth flow of passengers.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture summoned the CEO of Delhi Airport Ltd (DIAL) and others on December 15 regarding the issue of congestion at the airport.
ALSO READ: Air India commits over $400 million to refurbish widebody aircraft cabin interiors
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
