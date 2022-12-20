After IndiGo & GoFirst, Akasa Air announces flights from Mopa airport

India's youngest airline on Tuesday announced double daily flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai to Goa starting from January 11, 2023. The airline said Goa will be the 12th destination on its network.
[object Object]
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult
IST2 Min(s) Read
The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout
IST3 Min(s) Read
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!