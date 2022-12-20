Homeaviation news

After IndiGo & GoFirst, Akasa Air announces flights from Mopa airport

After IndiGo & GoFirst, Akasa Air announces flights from Mopa airport

2 Min(s) Read

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 20, 2022 5:18:43 PM IST (Published)

India's youngest airline on Tuesday announced double daily flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai to Goa starting from January 11, 2023. The airline said Goa will be the 12th destination on its network.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava says auto sector cannot grow with a 50% tax rate

IST3 Min(s) Read

The Nifty PSE index is on the verge of a multi-decade breakout

IST3 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Akasa AirGOFIRSTIndiGoMopa Airport

Next Article

SpiceJet warns of flight delays in Delhi due to bad weather