After IndiGo & GoFirst, Akasa Air announces flights from Mopa airport

India's youngest airline on Tuesday announced double daily flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai to Goa starting from January 11, 2023. The airline said Goa will be the 12th destination on its network.

Goa's Mopa airport

After IndiGo and GoFirst, Akasa Air became the third airline to start domestic services from the Manohar Parrikar International Airport at Mopa. India's youngest airline on Tuesday, December 20, announced double daily flights from Bengaluru and Mumbai to Goa starting from January 11, 2023. The airline said Goa will be the 12th destination on its network.

Bring all the group chats about your #Goa plans to reality! Ready to go? Starting 11th Jan 2023, fly to New Goa Manohar International Airport (Mopa) from Mumbai and Bengaluru!Book now, only on https://t.co/T1AycoDR3T or app.#TheAkasaNetwork pic.twitter.com/dXwkcNCGOH— Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) December 20, 2022

Recently, Go First, the airline formerly known as GoAir, said it will offer flights to Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru from Mopa airport starting from January 5, 2023.

Also Read: SpiceJet warns of flight delays in Delhi due to bad weather

Earlier, IndiGo announced that it would start 12 daily flights from the Mopa airport on January 5, with direct flights to all the major metros and Pune, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad.

The newly-inaugurated Mopa airport in north Goa has the capacity to handle extra large wide-body jet aircraft like an Airbus A380. The first phase of the Mopa airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Rs 2,870-crore Mopa airport in its first phase will cater to around 4.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA.

The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, and state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.

It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D monolithic precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure. The foundation stone of this airport was laid by PM Modi in November 2016. The flight operations from Mopa airport will start from January 5 next year.