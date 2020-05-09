  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

After flip-flops, IndiGo clarifies pay cut for senior employees will be for entire 2020-21

Updated : May 09, 2020 07:32 PM IST

With around 48 percent share in the domestic air passenger market, IndiGo is the largest airline in India.
GoAir has sent the majority of its employees on leave without pay till May-end.
Vistara has instituted a compulsory leave without pay for up to six days in April for its senior employees.
After flip-flops, IndiGo clarifies pay cut for senior employees will be for entire 2020-21

You May Also Like

Over 1 lakh migrants to return to UP on 114 trains by Saturday night: Official

Over 1 lakh migrants to return to UP on 114 trains by Saturday night: Official

Hyundai restarts production at Chennai plant, rolls out 200 cars on day 1

Hyundai restarts production at Chennai plant, rolls out 200 cars on day 1

Amid sharp coronavirus spread, US may give Green Cards to 40,000 foreign nurses, doctors

Amid sharp coronavirus spread, US may give Green Cards to 40,000 foreign nurses, doctors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement