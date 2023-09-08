AeroGulf helicopter crashes into sea off Dubai coast, search for crew underway

A helicopter belonging to AeroGulf crashed into the Gulf Sea off the Dubai coast on Thursday evening, and a search operation is underway to locate the crew, according to the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

The Air Accident Investigation Sector at GCAA stated that the authority received information at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 7, regarding a helicopter crash off the UAE coast, as per the official statement issued by CGAA, as reported by Gulfnews.

According to aviation regulators, a Bell 212 helicopter belonging to AeroGulf took off from Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai to conduct a night training exercise with two pilots on board. One of the pilots was from Egypt, while the other one was from South Africa, according to Reuters.

The official statement from the authority on Friday confirmed that the search and rescue teams have successfully recovered the debris. However, they are still searching for the crew on board. The investigation team rushed to the spot right after being informed. Further investigation is underway, Reuters reported.

