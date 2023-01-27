English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsAero India Show: Sale of non veg items banned 10 km around venue in Bengaluru

Aero India Show: Sale of non-veg items banned 10 km around venue in Bengaluru

Aero India Show: Sale of non-veg items banned 10 km around venue in Bengaluru
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 13, 2023 9:08:25 AM IST (Updated)

In a February 3 notice, the BBMP clarified that, however, consumption of non-vegetarian good is permitted. However, stringent disposal measures of waste need to be ensured to mitigate bird activity in the airfield's vicinity, they added.

The Bengaluru civic body on January 27 ordered the closure of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels, and restaurants from January 30 till February 20, in view of the Aero India Show.

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out: Here's why market cap not in a lending bank’s calculus

Zoomed Out: Here's why market cap not in a lending bank’s calculus

Feb 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

The story behind Mumbai's first transperson-run cafe in Andheri West

Feb 11, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Real Estate Trends — What this year has on the cards in commercial space

Feb 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection

Cyber Security: How to share your VPN connection

Feb 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a public notice dated January 27 said that there will be a prohibition on serving and sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km of the Yelahanka Air Force Station. The Aero India Show will be conducted from February 13 to 17.
In a February 3 notice, the BBMP clarified that, however, consumption of non-vegetarian good is permitted. However, stringent disposal measures of waste need to be ensured to mitigate bird activity in the airfield's vicinity, they added.
It further clarified that all meat/chicken/fish selling shops and slaughterhouses within a 10km radius of the Air Force Station Yelahanka will closed until February 20.
The BBMP in January had said, "It is to the notice of general public and proprietors of meat stalls, non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants for closure of all meat/chicken/fish shops and prohibition of serving/sale of non-vegetarian dishes within 10 km radius of Air Force Station, Yelahanka from January 30 to February 20".
Also Read: Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: Check dates, ticket prices and how to buy
Any violation of this will attract punishment under the BBMP Act-2020 and rule 91 of the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937, it said.
According to the BBMP officials, the decision was taken as the non-veg food littered in public places attracts lots of scavenger birds, especially kites, which can cause mid-air mishaps. Aero India in its website stated that a total of 731 exhibitors have registered — 633 Indian and 98 foreign — for the airshow.
According to officials, Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996.
Also Read: Collins Aerospace expects to hire 2,000 engineers in India over next few years
With agency inputs.
 
First Published: Jan 27, 2023 6:57 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Aero Indiaaero india showBengaluru

Previous Article

Aero India 2023 LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks

Next Article

Aero India 2023: Flights to be impacted at Bengaluru airport from February 8 to 17

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X