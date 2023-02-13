Aero India: IAF offers opportunity for India’s sharpest minds in mission towards self-reliance | Check here

The India Air Force (IAF) said in a series of tweets that innovators may offer "Cutting Edge Solutions" to share and collaborate with the IAF to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) floated 31 invitations for Expression of Interest ahead of Aero India 2023 on Sunday. It requested "proposals for indigenous solutions for manufacture/repair and overhaul of aircraft, Aero Engines, associated Avionics, Mechanical Aggregates and other support equipment under JV Route as well in partnership with IAF's Nodal Tech Centres."

The IAF said innovators may offer "Cutting Edge Solutions" to share and collaborate with the IAF to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Those interested can check out this link for more information more details.

Hailing the move, PM Modi called it a "great opportunity for India’s sharpest minds and dynamic entrepreneurs to be vital partners in the mission towards self-reliance and that too in the defence sector..."

Asia's biggest air show, Aero India 2023, was launched by PM Modi at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru on Monday. The five-day event is based on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities'. The aero show will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.

The focus of Aero India-2023 is to put on display indigenous equipment/technologies and forge partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision. Moreover, the key feature this time during the biennial exhibition will be a separate Karnataka Pavilion which will showcase to the participants the opportunities available in the state.

The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited, the statement read.