Aero India 2023 'not just a show', says PM Modi as he seeks to boost defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25

Aero India 2023: Calling India a "potential defence partner", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the technology offered by India is cost-effective and credible for other nations. Here's what he said at the inaugural event of Aero India 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India aims to boost its annual defence exports to $5 billion by 2024-25 from current $1.5 billion. Speaking at the inaugural function of Aero India show 2023 on Monday, PM Modi said Aero India 2013 is not a just show but also a strength of the country. "This also reflects the new approach of new India," he added.

"Today, this aero show showcases the scope and self-confidence of the Indian defence industry," said PM Modi while urging investors to invest in India's defence sector. He said India has taken steps to create an environment for global investment and innovation.

Calling India a "potential defence partner", the prime minister said the technology offered by India is cost-effective and credible for other nations. "You will find the best innovation, as well as, honest intent here," he said.

PM Modi added that indigenously-made Tejas fighter planes and INS Vikrant are the proof of India's potential. He showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

The prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday. Over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries are expected to participated five-day exhibition, officials said.

This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics. Officials were quoted by PTI as saying that around 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be firmed up at Aero India, which is estimated to unlock investment to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who also spoke at the event, said Aero India will act as a catalyst in further growth of the aerospace sector in India. He said the Aero India is showcase of aerospace that has two important characteristics — height and speed.

"These two qualities define the working and personality of the PM. Height of integrity and commitment for India, speed of decision making and delivering results," Singh added.