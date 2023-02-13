Aero India 2023 LIVE: PM Modi kicks off 5-day event in Bengaluru — LCA Tejas formation is the key highlight

What's the aim of Aero India show 2023?
"The event aims to promote export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH). It will integrate domestic MSMEs and startups in global supply chain and attract foreign investments including the partnerships for co-development and co-production," an statement said.
Asia's biggest aero show | Who will participate?
Asia's biggest aero show in Bengaluru is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 Chief Executive Officers of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers.
As many as 809 defence companies, including Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and growth in aerospace and defence sectors.
About five lakh visitors are expected to attend the event in person and millions more will connect through television and internet.
Aero India show 2023: What will be the focus of five-day event?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13. The five-day event is based on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities'. It will take place at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Benglauru and showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.
What will be in focus?
The Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru is expected to mesmerise the audience with sorties, aerobatic performances and mid-air formations. "Our own Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will also be the centre of attraction," Karnataka CM Bommai tweeted.
The focus of Aero India-2023 will also be on putting on display indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision.
The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited, the statement read.
Moreover, the key feature this time during the biennial exhibition will be a separate Karnataka Pavilion which will showcase to the participants the opportunities available in the state.