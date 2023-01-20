Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru: Check dates, ticket prices and how to buy

The Aero India event aims to provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas, and developments in the aviation industry.

Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition, is set to take place from February 13-17. It will be held at the Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station, which has hosted it since 1996. The show will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year, over 730 exhibitors from India and across the world will participate in the event.

Here's all you need to know about the air show:

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries and an aerial display by the Indian Air Force.

Besides global leaders and big investors in the aerospace industry, there will also be participation by think tanks from across the world.

A total of 737 exhibitors have registered so far to participate in the event. Of the 737 exhibitors, 643 are Indian exhibitors, while 94 are from 30 foreign countries, as per the Aero India website.

The Aero India event aims to provide a unique opportunity for the exchange of information, ideas, and developments in the aviation industry. It would further the cause of Make in India and give a fillip to the domestic aviation industry.

In 2021, the event participation was affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the event, delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated.

Ticket Prices

Tickets and registration for the event can be done online on the official website. While business tickets will be priced at Rs 5,000 for Indian nationals, it will cost $150 for foreign nationals. These ticket prices have been kept the same as the last edition.

The passes for both the exhibition and air display viewing area (ADVA) are available for Rs 2,500 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals.

The ticket price for Indian nationals remains unchanged, but the price of the passes for foreign nationals has been slightly hiked by $10 from last year.

Passes for only the ADVA will cost Rs 1,000 for Indian nationals and $50 for foreign nationals.

The first three days of the show will be reserved for business visitors only. The last two days will be open to the general public.

How to book tickets

The official Twitter handle of Aero India 2023, shared the direct link to book tickets for the event.

Here are the steps to book tickets for Aero India 2023:

Step 1: Visit the Aero India website at Visit the Aero India website at aeroindia.gov.in or click on the direct link provided in the tweet

Step 2: On the website, navigate to the Tickets tab

Step 3: Select ‘Book tickets’ option in the drop-down menu

Step 4: Register and fill all the required details and select the type of ticket required.

Step 5: Fill in all the details as per the type of visitor ticket selected

Step 6: Make the payment for the tickets and your Aero India 2023 booking will be done.