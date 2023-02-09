Aero India 2023: Flights to be impacted at Bengaluru airport from February 8 to 17

Aero India 2023 is Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the event in Bengaluru. Aero India will play host to air shows and performances from military aircraft and aerobatic teams. The Indian Air Force conducts the biennial air exercise from the Yelahanka air base. This will be the 14th edition of the air show.

Flights at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) will be partially suspended for nine days ahead of the Aero India 2023. The five-day biennial air show and aviation exhibition will begin on February 12. Flight operations will be impacted between February 8 and 17, due to the close proximity of the Indian Air Force’s Yelahanka base.

“There will be partial air space closure during Aero India 2023 impacting commercial flight schedules between 08 -17 February 2023," the official announcement from KIAL read.

The airport will close its airspace from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm each day between February 8 and 11 for rehearsals. On February 12 and 13, the airport’s airspace will only be closed for three hours, between 9 am to 12 noon. The next two days, February 14 and 15, will see the airspace closed between 12 noon to 2:30 pm. On the last two days of the show, the airspace around KIAL will be closed between 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The airport has requested passengers to plan their flights accordingly and to connect with their respective airlines as many flights could have revised flight schedules and timings or even be cancelled. “We request all passengers travelling through Bengaluru airport during this period to plan the travel time accordingly,” the airport said in a statement.

