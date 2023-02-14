Aero India 2023 Day 2 | HAL removes Lord Hanuman picture from aircraft, Defence Ministers' meet and more

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said its HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the Aero India show had a unique tail art of the Hindu God Maruti, symbolising strength, speed, and agility.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the Aero India show. The design of the scale model of the Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42) was displayed at the 14th edition of Aero India held in Bengaluru on Monday. The aircraft had a unique tail art of the Hindu God Maruti, symbolising strength, speed, and agility, according to HAL.

However, the HAL seems to have removed the image as seen in a picture shared by news agency ANI on Tuesday.

#AeroIndia2023 | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the airshow pic.twitter.com/0iZmAHBmFt — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

Apart from this, Day 2 of Aero India 2023 will witness a key defence ministers' meet and a slew of seminars. Defence Ministers of friendly foreign countries will participate in the meeting, that has been organised on the theme christened ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED).

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the CEOs of OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) from Defence and Aerospace sector in Bengaluru. The minister also released a coffee table book.

The conclave is expected to address aspects related to deepen cooperation for capacity building (through investments, R&D, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment), training, space, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maritime security to grow together, News 18 reported.

It is looked at as an opportunity for defence ministers to carry forward the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.