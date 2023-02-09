Adani’s winning bids for six airports: Why key policy changes were made, explains the former head of the privatisation panel

The Adani Group owns and operates seven airports in India, six of which have been transferred for 50 years under the privatisation project. The group took over the Mumbai International Airport from GVK in July 2021. Congress MP Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi-led government of tweaking rules regarding airport privatisation to favour the Adani Group.

The handing over of six government-owned airports to the Adani Group has become a hot topic following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's address in the Parliament on February 7.

"The rules were changed by the government and Adani was given six airports. After that India's most strategic, profitable airport — the Mumbai airport was taken away, and hijacked from GVK by agencies. By exerting CBI, ED pressure the Indian government handed the airport into Adaniji's hands," Rahul Gandhi had said.

The Adani Group owns and operates seven airports in India, six of which have been transferred for 50 years under the privatisation project. The group took over the prized Mumbai International Airport from GVK in July 2021.

Gandhi accused the Narendra Modi-led government of tweaking rules regarding airport privatisation to favour the Adani Group.

The issue dates back to November 2018, when the Cabinet approved privatisation of six airports. A PPP Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) was formed as a competent authority to decide on the criteria and provisions of this project.

In its meeting on December 11, 2018, the PPPAC took two crucial decisions that paved the way for Adani Group's foray into the airports business.

First, it decided that prior airport experience may neither be made a pre-requisite for bidding, nor a post-bid requirement. This will enlarge the competition of for brownfield airports which are already functional.

Second, it also decided that no restriction needs to be placed on the number of airports to be bid for for or to be awarded to be awarded to a single entity.

Rahul Gandhi alleges that these two changes allowed the Adani Group to not just enter the airport business, but also take over all that was on offer.

Also read: The five Indian banks that have clarified on their exposure to the Adani Group

CNBC-TV18 learns that the Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog were not in favour of these relaxations.

The NITI Aayog in its observations had warned that a bidder lacking insufficient technical capacity can well jeopardise the project and compromise the quality of services that the government is committed to providing.

"While it is important to enlarge the spectrum of bidders through inclusion of players from other sectors, it is also important to ensure that the quality of experience is suited to the technical capabilities required for the undertaking of proposed projects," NITI Aayog had observed.

On December 14, the Airports Authority of India floated the tender for six airports and in February 2019, AAI declared Adani the highest bidder.

This was despite the Finance Ministry suggesting that the PPPAC incorporate a clause that not more than two airports will be awarded to the same bidder.

Also read: Also read: Adani Vs Hindenburg Research issue to be heard by Supreme Court tomorrow

"Awarding them to different companies would facilitate yardstick competition," the finance ministry had said.

But former Economic Affairs Secretary SC Garg, who chaired the committee deciding on the airports' privatisation, defends the changes and argues that there was no wrongdoing and that the process was fair and transparent.

“The committee was completely convinced that to get the best bid, you needed to bring a lot many players into the bidding system than limiting it to only the airport operators. Airport terminal and city-side development is more like real estate management, not airside management,” Garg said, adding that the committee recommended that all the airports be available to whomever bids the highest, as it would invite maximum competition.

CNBC-TV18 tried speaking to more members of the PPPAC to understand if there were any disagreements within the panel over relaxing the bidder criteria.

A former senior official who was also a part of the panel said certain clauses were dropped to avoid monopoly by incumbent players and reduce alliance with foreign airport operators.

"The requirement to have a partner with prior airport experience was creating a situation where foreign players were demanding a lot of money. It was a very well-discussed and thought-out process, unnecessarily money would have gone to foreign players," the official said adding that there were six bidders for all six airports and Adani quoted the highest bid for all.

A former official of the GMR Group which was also one of the bidders, echoed similar views.

"There was a substantial difference between the bids placed by Adani and other participants, Adani's price was very aggressive, others were too low so naturally AAI went for the one offering more money," he said.

The other charge made by Rahul Gandhi was that GVK was armtwisted and coaxed to sell the Mumbai International Airport to the Adani Group. MIAL had four stakeholders with GVK holding 50.5 percent, two South African investors — Bidvest and Airport Company of South Africa (ACSA) — together holding 23.5 percent and the remainder held the Airports Authority of India.

Adani's interest in MIAL was revealed when the group attempted to buy a minority 13.5 percent stake held by Bidvest. GVK had opposed Adani's bid. It moved Delhi High Court against Bidvest from offering or selling its shares to anybody other than GVK. But the debt-laden company couldn't garner funds on time.

It was reported that GVK tried to prevent the takeover by Adani but continued to face pressure from banks to repay its Rs 8,000 crore debt

In July 2020, the South India-based conglomerate was raided by the Enforcement Directorate over money-laundering allegations.

In August 2020, GVK and Adani Group announced the reaching of an agreement for Mumbai International Airport.

While opposition parties claim that GVK was arm-twisted to sell Mumbai Airport to Adani, GV Sanjay Reddy, Vice Chairman of GVK, strongly denied the allegations.

"As far as I am concerned we had done this deal with Gautam Adani because of the fact that it was the need of the company. We had to repay lenders and there was no pressure from anybody else at all, " Reddy told NDTV, adding that an investor consortium had agreed to invest in GVK's airport business but had many conditions whereas Adani ensured to conclude the entire transaction in one month.

The six airports that Adani won in privatisation include Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram.

The company had proposed steep hikes in various tariffs at two of these airports including Ahmedabad and Mangaluru.

Also read: Air travel from Ahmedabad likely to get costlier as airport proposes steep hike in user development fee

Ahmedabad Airport User Development Fee (UDF)

Domestic International Current Rs 100 Rs 703 Feb 2023-March 2024 Rs 250 Rs 550 April 2024-March 2025 Rs 450 Rs 880 April 2025-March 2026 Rs 600 Rs 1,190

Mangaluru Airport UDF (Departures)

Domestic International Current Rs 150 Rs 825 Feb 2023-March 2023 Rs 350 Rs 770 April 2023-March 2024 Rs 560 Rs 1,015 April 2024-March 2025 Rs 700 Rs 1,050 April 2025-March 2026 Rs 735 Rs 1,120

This is the first time arriving passengers will be paying a user development fee (UDF) at the Mangaluru airport.

Mangaluru Airport UDF (Arrivals)