Adani Group to sign agreement for three airports with AAI today

Updated : February 14, 2020 11:05 AM IST

The group made entry into the Indian aviation space in February 2019 when it emerged as the highest bidder for all six state-run airports that were put up for privatisation.
Adani Group is expected to finally sign the concession agreement with AAI for Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports.
The Gautam Adani-led group's bids for the airports of Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum are yet to be approved by the Union Cabinet as the three are stuck in legal hurdles.
