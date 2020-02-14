Aviation Adani Group to sign agreement for three airports with AAI today Updated : February 14, 2020 11:05 AM IST The group made entry into the Indian aviation space in February 2019 when it emerged as the highest bidder for all six state-run airports that were put up for privatisation. Adani Group is expected to finally sign the concession agreement with AAI for Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru airports. The Gautam Adani-led group's bids for the airports of Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum are yet to be approved by the Union Cabinet as the three are stuck in legal hurdles.