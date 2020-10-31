  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Adani Group takes over Mangalore airport, starts commercial operations

Updated : October 31, 2020 01:18 PM IST

Adani Group is expected to take over Lucknow airport on November 2 and Ahmedabad airport on November 7, sources aware of the development said.
Mangalore is one of the six state-run airports that have been awarded to Adani Group after the bidding process under the first phase of airport privatisation.
Adani Group takes over Mangalore airport, starts commercial operations

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Mastek Q2 net profit more than doubles to Rs 59.1 cMr

Mastek Q2 net profit more than doubles to Rs 59.1 cMr

Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint

Apple could sell 1 million iPhones in India in December quarter for the first time: Counterpoint

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit rises 14% QoQ to Rs 9,567 crore, revenue at Rs 1.1 lakh crore; beats estimates

Reliance Industries Q2 net profit rises 14% QoQ to Rs 9,567 crore, revenue at Rs 1.1 lakh crore; beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement