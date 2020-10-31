Aviation Adani Group takes over Mangalore airport, starts commercial operations Updated : October 31, 2020 01:18 PM IST Adani Group is expected to take over Lucknow airport on November 2 and Ahmedabad airport on November 7, sources aware of the development said. Mangalore is one of the six state-run airports that have been awarded to Adani Group after the bidding process under the first phase of airport privatisation. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.