The Adani Group today took over the airport of Lucknow and has commenced commercial operations. The airport was a state-run airport operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

As per concession agreement executed on 14th Feb'20, #AAI will hand over Lucknow Intl Airport @aailkoapt to @AdaniOnline for development & mgmt under PPP mode today at midnight. For next 3 months, senior AAI officials to assist the Group & AAI employees will continue for 3 years. pic.twitter.com/MeSfbeDcAb — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 1, 2020

Lucknow is one of the six state-run airports that have been awarded to Adani Group after the bidding process under the first phase of airport privatisation.

Adani Group is expected to take over Ahmedabad airport on November 7, sources aware of the development said.

The Gautam Adani-led conglomerate took over Mangalore airport on October 31.

The latest entrant was given a three-month extension to commence commercial operations at the airports by completing all conditions and financial closure by November 2020.

As per the original plan, Adani Group was to complete financial closure and start commercial operations within 180 days from February 14, 2020, when the AAI board approved the concession agreement between the statutory body and Adani Group. Hence, the earlier deadline was August 2020.

AAI had bid out six of its airports in 2019 and Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for all six airports. The Union Cabinet has also recently approved the bids of Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Guwahati.

Under a two-stage tender process, which concluded February 2019, Adani Group made entry into Indian aviation and emerged as the highest bidder for all six airports, quoting the highest per passenger fee to be paid to the AAI on a monthly basis.