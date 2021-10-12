Adani Group takes over Jaipur, Guwahati airports

Adani Group has taken over the airports of Jaipur and Guwahati and is expected to complete the takeover of Trivandrum airport in October itself, officials said.

The conglomerate took over the airport of Jaipur on October 8 and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport of Guwahati on October 11.

"Khamma Ghani! We are pleased to announce that Jaipur International Airport is now a #GatewayToGoodness. We are privileged to serve and welcome you to one of India’s best Airports in the city of kings, palaces and rich history,” Adani’s Jaipur International airport tweeted on October 8.

"Nomoskar! We are delighted to announce that the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is now a #GatewayToGoodness. We are privileged to serve and welcome you to the airport that opens doors to India's majestic Northeast," Adani Group's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport tweeted on October 11.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had signed the three concession agreements in January 2021 for operations, management, and development of Guwahati, Jaipur, and Trivandrum airports through the public-private partnership mode with the concessionaires, i.e., Adani Guwahati International Airport Ltd, Adani Jaipur International Airport Ltd, and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd.

As per the concession agreement signed on January 19, the group was expected to complete the takeover of the three airports within 180 days, i.e. July 2021. However, the group had sought a six-month extension in June by invoking the force majeure clause citing roadblocks caused due to the second wave of COVID-19. Post this, AAI granted a three-month extension and asked the Adani Group to take over the three airports by October.

It is important to note here that Adani Group had emerged as the highest bidder for six AAI airports namely Lucknow, Mangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum in February 2019. It had taken over Mangalore, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad airports at the end of 2020. The group is required to operate, manage and develop the airports for the next 50 years, in accordance with the terms and conditions specified in the Concession Agreements.

In addition, the group also bought the majority stake of 74 percent in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in July 2021 by buying a 50.5 percent stake from GVK Group and a 23.5 percent stake from ACSA Global Ltd (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius) Ltd (Bidvest). By extension, the group will also steer the plans for Navi Mumbai airport.

