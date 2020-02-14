Aviation Adani Group signs concession agreement with AAI for 3 airports Updated : February 14, 2020 03:33 PM IST Adani Group will now start the process of taking over the three airports and the transition is likely to be completed within the next 60 days, the sources added. At Rs 115 per passenger for Mangaluru and Rs 171 for Lucknow, Adani Group’s bids were over 500 percent more than the lowest bids received from the GMR Group and PNC Infratech respectively. Currently, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru are the major private-run airports in the country.