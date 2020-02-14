#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Adani Group signs concession agreement with AAI for 3 airports

Updated : February 14, 2020 03:33 PM IST

Adani Group will now start the process of taking over the three airports and the transition is likely to be completed within the next 60 days, the sources added.
At Rs 115 per passenger for Mangaluru and Rs 171 for Lucknow, Adani Group’s bids were over 500 percent more than the lowest bids received from the GMR Group and PNC Infratech respectively.
Currently, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru are the major private-run airports in the country.
Adani Group signs concession agreement with AAI for 3 airports

You May Also Like

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

SpiceJet Q3 net profit jumps 21.1% YoY to Rs 78 crore; revenue up 46.9%

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

January WPI inflation rises to 3.1%, higher than expected

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

2,200 professionals disclosed income above Rs 1 crore, I-T department backs PM Modi's claims

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement