Adani Group gets security clearance for three airports

Adani Group has received security clearance for the three airports of Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru and the concession agreement for the airports’ operation, management and development will be signed soon, sources close to the development told CNBC-TV18.

A spokesperson from Adani Group confirmed that the security clearance for these three airports has been received.

The group made entry into the Indian aviation space in February 2019 when it submitted bids for all six state-run airports that were put up for privatisation. The Ahmedabad-based conglomerate surprised the industry with its aggressive bids. At Rs 115 per passenger for Mangaluru and Rs 171 for Lucknow, Adani Group’s bids were over 500 percent more than the lowest bids received from the GMR group and PNC Infratech respectively. Similarly, it placed a bid of Rs 177 for Ahmedabad airport, nearly 200 percent more than the lowest bid of Rs 60 of Autostrade Indian Infrastructure Development Pvt Ltd.

In November 2018, the Union Cabinet had decided to privatise six airports to increase their efficiency and quality. The airports will be given on a lease period of 50 years. To invite greater participation, prior airport experience was not among the mandatory bidding criteria.

Under a two-stage tender process, which concluded February 2019, Adani Group emerged as the highest bidder for all six airports, quoting the highest per passenger fee to be paid to Airports Authority of India on a monthly basis.

Clearing legal hurdles

So far, the Union cabinet has approved the bids for Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Mangaluru and it is expected that the bids for the remaining three airports of Jaipur, Guwahati and Trivandrum will be cleared once the legal hurdles are clear.

“We expect resolution in at least two of these airports within this month,” a person aware of the development said.

"The current process of privatisation of six airports is expected to fetch a one-time capital expenditure return of Rs 2,000 crore while annual income would be around Rs 900 crore,” a senior government official had told CNBC-TV18 after the first round of airport privatisation.

Simultaneously, AAI is also planning to privatise six more airports this year and is expected to invite preliminary bids soon. CNBC-TV18 had reported last month that the civil aviation ministry is mulling some changes in the regulatory norms for the next round of airport privatisation by keeping a limit on the number of airports a participant can bid for.

Over the last two years, the airport infrastructure space in India has seen the entry of two new players in the form of Zurich airport for Jewar and Adani Group.