Adani Group gets security clearance for three airports
Updated : January 10, 2020 06:43 PM IST
Over the last two years, the airport infrastructure space in India has seen the entry of two new players, Zurich airport for Jewar and Adani Group.
AAI is also planning to privatise six more airports this year and is expected to invite preliminary bids soon.
