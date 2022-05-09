Adani Airports Holdings raises $250 million from Standard Chartered Bank

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, on May 9 said it has raised $250 million through a senior secured three-year external commercial borrowing facility from a consortium of Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays Bank. The facility has an option to raise additional $200 million.

The firm said: "This issuance by AAHL marks the first milestone in its capital management plan. Earlier this week, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) placed $750 million private placement to Apollo, and $1.74 billion financial closure for Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) from the domestic banking system. With this, AAHL has tapped three different pools of capital totalling $2.74 billion. AAHL is now geared for the next phase of its capital management plan which includes tapping the public capital markets and further construction of facilities."