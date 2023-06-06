CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsAcres Buildwell to withdraw insolvency plea against SpiceJet: Report

Acres Buildwell to withdraw insolvency plea against SpiceJet: Report

Acres Buildwell to withdraw insolvency plea against SpiceJet: Report
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Moneycontrol News Jun 6, 2023 10:10:10 AM IST (Published)

Real Estate company Acres Buildwell has told NCLT that it wants withdraw the insolvency plea against low-cost airline SpiceJet, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Real Estate company Acres Buildwell Private Limited has filed an application in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to withdraw its insolvency plea against low-cost airline SpiceJet, sources close to the development told Moneycontrol.

Sources further revealed that the parties have resolved the dispute, as a result of which the application for withdrawal has been filed. The application is likely to come up for consideration in July. It is to be noted that in March, SpiceJet informed the tribunal that it was making efforts for amicably resolving the matter.
Despite the withdrawal, SpiceJet will still have to fight insolvency pleas filed by aircraft lessors Willis and Aircastle alleging that the domestic budget carrier has not made payments.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X