Acres Buildwell to withdraw insolvency plea against SpiceJet: Report

Real Estate company Acres Buildwell has told NCLT that it wants withdraw the insolvency plea against low-cost airline SpiceJet, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Real Estate company Acres Buildwell Private Limited has filed an application in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to withdraw its insolvency plea against low-cost airline SpiceJet, sources close to the development told Moneycontrol.

Sources further revealed that the parties have resolved the dispute, as a result of which the application for withdrawal has been filed. The application is likely to come up for consideration in July. It is to be noted that in March, SpiceJet informed the tribunal that it was making efforts for amicably resolving the matter.

Despite the withdrawal, SpiceJet will still have to fight insolvency pleas filed by aircraft lessors Willis and Aircastle alleging that the domestic budget carrier has not made payments.