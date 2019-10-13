Aviation
AAI to bid for Greater Noida airport, compete with partner GMR
Updated : October 13, 2019 06:51 PM IST
State-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) and GMR group, the joint venture partners running the Delhi airport, could turn competitors as the bidding process for the Greater Noida airport begins.
Official sources said the AAI is in the process of taking legal opinion for placing its bid for the proposed international airport in the national capital region (NCR).
Aviation sector experts are in favour of more entities participating in the bid for the Greater Noida airport and support AAI placing its bid alongside GMR group.
