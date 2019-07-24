AAI to adopt new technology for better surveillance of aircraft over Indian ocean
Updated : July 24, 2019 08:18 AM IST
The state-run airport operator is partnering with Aireon LLC for implementing Space-Based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS–B) data services, which will provide real-time surveillance of airplanes over oceans.
The technology will provide complete coverage of the oceanic space of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata Flight Information Regions.
The AAI is planning to commence trial operations of these services from January 2020 onwards.
